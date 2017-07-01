Orioles' Zach Britton: Throws scoreless inning in second rehab outing

Britton (forearm) threw a scoreless inning for High-A Frederick in his rehab appearance Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

After a second scoreless rehab outing, Britton is scheduled to move onto Triple-A Norfolk for one final appearance before returning to the Orioles. Baltimore begins a road trip Monday in Milwaukee, and Britton may well be able to join the club by then.

