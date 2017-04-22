Orioles' Zach Britton: Visiting hand specialist Monday
Britton (forearm) is scheduled to visit with a hand specialist Monday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Britton's MRI came back as expected Saturday, but MASN's Roch Kubatko reports that he's not quite ready to resume throwing. However, that could change depending on how Monday's visit with the hand specialist goes. Meoli also notes that Britton could need a brief rehab stint before coming off the disabled list. Britton is eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday, so Brad Brach will continue to serve as Baltimore's primary ninth inning option for at least the next five games.
