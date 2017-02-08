Stewart received a non-roster invite to spring training, ESPN.com reports.

Stewart inked a minor league contract with the Orioles in late-January and will get his first crack at the big leagues since 2012, when he appeared in 20 games for the Red Sox and White Sox. The 30-year-old right-hander's most recent experience came in in the Korean league, and although he's not expected to compete for a spot on the 25-man roster, Stewart's experience could earn him a mid-season call-up if he has a strong spring and good first half in the minors.