Aguila was released by the Phillies on Wednesday.

Aguila signed with Philadelphia for $100,000 in May of 2016, but he only managed to produce a .554 OPS in 16 games at Triple-A this season. He's 28 years old and doesn't overwhelm anyone with his tools, so it may be tough for him to find a new home in the U.S.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast