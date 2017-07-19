Pablo Sandoval: Officially released by Red Sox

Sandoval was released by Boston on Wednesday, Jason Mastrodonato of The Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox were unable to trade their third baseman after designating him for assignment last Friday, and completed the unsuccessful marriage by releasing Sandoval prior to Wednesday's game. Moving forward, the hunt will be on for Sandoval to find a new team to play for. During 32 games this season, he hit just .212/.269/.354 with four home runs and 12 RBI, but there will likely be teams that view him as a low-risk/high-reward project if he is somehow able to find his 2014 form from the San Francisco days.