After hitting 10 homers in 285 plate appearances last season, Dickerson is the favorite to start in left for Opening Day.

Dickerson had a sneaky good season last year, hitting 10 home runs with a .333 on-base percentage. If you extrapolate those numbers over the course of a whole season, you could be looking at a poor man's Kole Calhoun (18-20 homers with solid on-base totals) for leagues that use on-base percentage instead of batting average. Dickerson also showed no ill effects from playing half his games at Petco Park. In fact, he was a better hitter at home (.294 and 25.8 PA/HR) than on the road (.229 and 31.2 PA/HR).