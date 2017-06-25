Cordoba left Saturday's game after he was hit in the left wrist by an Anibal Sanchez pitch during his first at-bat.

Cordoba appeared to be in considerable pain as he left the field and was diagnosed with a contusion by trainers, though further evaluations will likely come to light in due time. Chase d'Arnaud took over at shortstop upon the 21-year-old's departure.

