X-rays on Cordoba's injured hand came back negative, and he is available off the bench during Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Cordoba departed after being plunked on the hand by a pitch during Saturday's contest. It appears that the injury isn't anything overly serious, but the Padres will play it safe and likely keep him on the bench during Sunday's series finale against the Tigers. The team has an off-day Monday, so Cordoba could make his return to the lineup Tuesday against the Braves.