Cordoba (hand) went 0-for-3 with a walk in his return to the lineup Thursday against the Braves.

He had been out of the lineup since being hit on the hand by a pitch Sunday, but was able to pinch-hit two separate times earlier in the series against the Braves before officially drawing back in Thursday. It had been a tough month for Cordoba as he entered Thursday with a .157/.214/.216 slash line in 51 June at-bats. Provided that his hand is no longer bothering him, Cordoba should resume his regular role as a utility infielder and outfielder.