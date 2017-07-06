Cordoba has not appeared in a game since July 1.

The rookie shortstop dealt with a minor hand injury at the tail end of June, but despite not having any sort of setback reported, Cordoba has been held out of the lineup for three consecutive games. It appears that manager Andy Green has opted to roll with Erick Aybar as his everyday shortstop after running a three-way timeshare at the position over the past few weeks. With Chase d'Arnaud being designated for assignment July 4, Cordoba becomes the primary backup at short.