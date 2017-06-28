Cordoba (hand) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Braves.

Cordoba came in as a pinch hitter during Tuesday's contest, going 0-for-1 with a strikeout. The 21-year-old left Sunday's game after getting struck in the left wrist during an at-bat, and had the day off Tuesday following the team's off day. He is likely available to pinch hit yet again for Wednesday's affair.

