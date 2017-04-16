Cordoba got another start in left field Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a walk in a 4-2 loss to Atlanta.

The Rule 5 draft pick was suspected to have made the Opening Day roster solely for management to retain his rights, but that may not be entirely true. The 21-year-old utility man earned two starts in left field spelling Travis Jankowski early on. He owns a .364 batting average in those 12 plate appearances, but none of his hits have gone for extra bases. Cordoba should continue to see a start or two a week, but he won't gain standard league fantasy value until an injury or lack of production opens up a regular role for him.