Early prospect rankings have Espinoza pegged as the Padres' top prospect, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

That is quite an honor to be bestowed on a young player when you consider the Padres possess several top-100 prospects. What he lacks in size (6-foot, 160 pounds), Espinoza more than makes up in power (mid-to-high 90's fastball) and plus control. He will likely begin the year with High-A Lake Elsinore, making a 2018 debut more likely than a 2017 one. Those in standard formats should pass on Espinoza this year, but dynasty owners should be targeting him if he hasn't been stashed already.