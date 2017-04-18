Espinoza (forearm tightness) is expected to start a throwing program this week and is unlikely to return to game action until May, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders reports.

His forearm tightness is not believed to be the result of an elbow or ligament issue, so for now it seems the Padres' top pitching prospect should be able to return to pitching in the not-so-distant future. As long as Espinoza avoids going under the knife, he will remain one of the top pitching prospects in the game.