Hedges (neck) will be available off the bench for Thursday's game, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green said that Hedges was "feeling better" prior to Thursday's contest against the Indians, but the club wanted to stress precaution with their catcher instead of rushing him back too fast. He could return for the series opener against Philadelphia on Friday, but if he is unable to go, Hector Sanchez or Luis Torrens would fill in.