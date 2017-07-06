Padres' Austin Hedges: Available Thursday
Hedges (neck) will be available off the bench for Thursday's game, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Manager Andy Green said that Hedges was "feeling better" prior to Thursday's contest against the Indians, but the club wanted to stress precaution with their catcher instead of rushing him back too fast. He could return for the series opener against Philadelphia on Friday, but if he is unable to go, Hector Sanchez or Luis Torrens would fill in.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Held out Thursday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Doubles in return to action•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Held out of action Wednesday•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waiver Wire: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...