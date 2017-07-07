Hedges (neck) is starting behind the plate Friday against the Phillies.

Hedges had missed the previous two games with neck stiffness, but appears good to go after some rest. The young backstop is hitting just 2-for-17 over his last five starts and hasn't hit a home run since June 3, so he'll be looking to find some offensive rhythm prior to the All-Star break.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast