Padres' Austin Hedges: Bat beginning to heat up
Hedges had his strongest offensive performance of the season Monday, going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI in a 5-4 loss to the Braves.
The homer was Hedges' second in as many games, and he now has six hits over his last four. After an abysmal 0-for-23 start to the season, the 24-year-old catcher is starting to deliver on some of the offensive promise he showed at the Triple-A level last season. His slash line is still an unappealing .158/.238/.368, but Hedges could be worth a look in deeper formats, especially considering how fickle the catcher position can be in fantasy.
