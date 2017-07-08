Hedges went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI Friday against the Phillies.

Hedges blasted his 12th and 13th homers off Nick Pivetta as part of a winning effort. He's been a solid source of power at the catcher position despite a weak batting average of .220.

