Hedges went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's victory over the Diamondbacks.

The young catcher got off to a slow start to the season, but he's been able to turn things around over the past week. In his past six starts, Hedges has batted .350 while launching three home runs, raising his batting average from .037 up to .170.

