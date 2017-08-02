Hedges went 2-for-3 with a double and a two-run homer against the Twins on Tuesday.

After going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts upon his return from a DL stint due to a concussion Sunday, Hedges found his batting stroke in the Padres' very next game. His 14 homers and 43 RBI are relatively credible stats from the catcher position, but Hedges' .220 average is a major drag. However, we're talking about a 24-year-old who hit .326 with 21 homers and 82 RBI in 82 games at the Triple-A level last year -- numbers suggestive of high-end upside that he could yet realize in coming seasons.