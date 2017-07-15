Play

Hedges was held out of Saturday's game after feeling some effects from taking a foul ball to the head Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

It appears to be a precautionary move by the Padres, as they would rather not risk a head injury with their young catcher. Initial hopes are that a stint on the 7-day concussion DL won't be needed, though it will certainly be a situation worth monitoring over the coming days. Hector Sanchez will take his place as the starting backstop for Saturday's tilt.

