Padres' Austin Hedges: Held out Thursday
Hedges (neck) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians.
Hedges was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to neck stiffness and will get another day off as Luis Torrens draws the start behind the dish. There hasn't been much word from the Padres concerning Hedges, so he should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
