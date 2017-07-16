Padres' Austin Hedges: Hopes to return Monday
Hedges (head) said he's hopeful he'll be able to return to action Monday against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Hedges missed Sunday's game against the Giants after taking a foul ball to the head during Friday's contest, but he said he's feeling better and could have entered Sunday's game, had he been needed. With that in mind, a return Monday, as the Padres open a three-game set in Colorado, seems very possible.
