Hedges (head) said he's hopeful he'll be able to return to action Monday against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hedges missed Sunday's game against the Giants after taking a foul ball to the head during Friday's contest, but he said he's feeling better and could have entered Sunday's game, had he been needed. With that in mind, a return Monday, as the Padres open a three-game set in Colorado, seems very possible.

