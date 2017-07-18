Padres' Austin Hedges: Lands on concussion DL
Hedges was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Tuesday.
The 24-year-old missed the past three games due to some lingering issues from when he was hit in the head by a foul ball Friday. He cleared all concussion protocol thus far, but the team wants to play things safe for now by sending him back to San Diego for further testing. Reliever Jose Valdez was summoned from the minors to fill the void on the roster.
More News
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Held out Tuesday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Removed from lineup due to lingering head issues•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Returns from two-game absence Monday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Hopes to return Monday•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Will miss Sunday's game•
-
Padres' Austin Hedges: Held out due to conscussion symptoms•
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...