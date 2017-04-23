Hedges is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

The red hot Hedges, who has hit a home run in three consecutive games, will head to the bench Sunday and be replaced by Luis Torrens. The young catcher should be back in the lineup Monday against the Diamondbacks.

