Padres' Austin Hedges: Out of lineup Sunday
Hedges is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
With no news of an injury, it appears that Hedges is simply receiving a day of rest. Luis Torrens will fill in behind the plate in his absence.
