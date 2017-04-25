Hedges went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Monday's 7-6 loss to the Diamondbacks.

After a terrible start, Hedges now has six home runs in his last eight games and has his average up to .183. The 24-year-old was always a defense-first backstop, but he made considerable strides with the bat in the minors last season, giving the Padres and fantasy owners hope that he could contribute at the plate in his first full season as the starter. The homer binge won't last, but it's a reminder that he can provide offensively for stretches in two-catcher and deep NL-only leagues.