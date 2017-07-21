Padres' Austin Hedges: Rejoins club, remains on DL
Hedges (concussion) has rejoined the team but remains on the 7-day concussion disabled list, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
According to Lin, Hedges recently resumed taking swings and his symptoms have subsided to the point where he can rejoin the team. Hedges is eligible to come off the disabled list Tuesday, so the Padres will go with a platoon of Hector Sanchez and Luis Torrens for the next few games.
