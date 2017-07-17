Hedges (head) is back in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Hedges missed the past two games after experiencing some concussion symptoms over the weekend, but it seems like he's feeling well again. He'll bat eighth in his return to action, pushing Hector Sanchez and Luis Torrens back into a reserve role.

