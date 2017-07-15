Play

Hedges (undisclosed) was scratched from Saturday's lineup for precautionary reasons.

The team has yet to announce an official injury status for Hedges, but the fact remains that he'll be held out of Saturday's lineup. Hector Sanchez will take his place behind the plate and the Padres figure to have a further update on Hedges later in the weekend.

