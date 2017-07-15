Padres' Austin Hedges: Scratched from Saturday's lineup
Hedges (undisclosed) was scratched from Saturday's lineup for precautionary reasons.
The team has yet to announce an official injury status for Hedges, but the fact remains that he'll be held out of Saturday's lineup. Hector Sanchez will take his place behind the plate and the Padres figure to have a further update on Hedges later in the weekend.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...