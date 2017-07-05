Padres' Austin Hedges: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
Hedges was a late scratch from the lineup Wednesday against the Indians due to neck stiffness, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It's unclear when the injury cropped up or how severe it is, although more information on this front should come forth once word from manager A.J. Green comes forth. Luis Torrens will enter the lineup in his place.
