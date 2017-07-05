Hedges was a late scratch from the lineup Wednesday against the Indians due to neck stiffness, Dennis Lin of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's unclear when the injury cropped up or how severe it is, although more information on this front should come forth once word from manager A.J. Green comes forth. Luis Torrens will enter the lineup in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast