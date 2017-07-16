Play

Hedges (head) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants, A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Hedges will miss his second straight game after taking a foul ball to the head during Friday's outing. The catcher is replaced by Hector Sanchez yet again, who will bat cleanup in the series finale. Hedges should be considered day-to-day for the time being.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast