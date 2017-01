Enright signed a minor league contract with the Padres on Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since 2013, where he struggled with the Angels, posting a 12.96 ERA across 8.1 innings. He did post a 1.1 BB/9 ratio in the Mexican League last season, but he will still likely start in Triple-A and serve more as a depth piece.