Hand agreed to a one-year deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration.

The terms of the agreement were not made public. Hand officially transferred to a relief role last season and was quite successful, posting a 2.92 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 111:36 K:BB in 89.1 innings out of the bullpen. He should continue to pitch in high-leverage spots this season, but Brandon Maurer figures to open the year as the team's closer, so saves won't be readily available.

