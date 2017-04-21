Padres' Brad Hand: Continues to dominate as reliever
Hand picked up his second hold of the season in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Diamondbacks. He tossed 1.1 perfect innings while striking out four.
The veteran southpaw technically recorded five outs Thursday, but Austin Hedges dropped a third strike in the seventh inning and allowed A.J. Pollock to reach base despite striking out. Hand has picked up right where he left off last season when he developed into a dominant bullpen arm. With nine strikeouts and just one hit allowed through seven innings, Hand is a premier middle relief option in holds leagues and should be rostered if he wasn't already.
