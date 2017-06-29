Padres' Brad Hand: Picks up 12th hold Wednesday
Hand tossed a clean eighth inning Wednesday, picking up his 12th hold in a 7-4 win over Atlanta.
The veteran reliever struggled earlier this month, giving up six runs over his first four June appearances, but he has settled down since, firing eight scoreless innings and picking up four holds in the process. Brandon Maurer -- despite carrying a 6.32 ERA -- has been effective in save situations, but Hand would be next in line should the Padres' closer falter down the stretch.
More News
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Nails down eighth hold Friday•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Used in setup role Monday•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Converts second save in as many days Thursday•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Not closer despite earning first save Wednesday•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Picks up fourth hold Thursday•
-
Padres' Brad Hand: Continues to dominate as reliever•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....