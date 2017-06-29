Hand tossed a clean eighth inning Wednesday, picking up his 12th hold in a 7-4 win over Atlanta.

The veteran reliever struggled earlier this month, giving up six runs over his first four June appearances, but he has settled down since, firing eight scoreless innings and picking up four holds in the process. Brandon Maurer -- despite carrying a 6.32 ERA -- has been effective in save situations, but Hand would be next in line should the Padres' closer falter down the stretch.