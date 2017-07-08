Hand (2-4) struck out three over 1.1 innings Friday, earning a win over the Phillies.

The 26-year-old was actually charged with a blown save after he allowed two of Phil Maton's baserunners to come home. The runs didn't affect Hand's 2.30 ERA, so fantasy owners simply benefited from him picking up the victory. The dominant southpaw has improved on his breakout 2016 campaign, earning the first All-Star appearance of his career.