Maurer picked up his second save of the season Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing a hit and fanning two in a scoreless ninth.

The right-hander's outing started off on a bad note with a leadoff single by A.J. Pollock, but Maurer managed to right the ship and finish the game unscathed. His ERA is still sitting at a rough 4.76, and with Carter Capps' (elbow) return from the DL looming, Maurer's days as the Padres' closer may be numbered.

