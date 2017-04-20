Padres' Brandon Maurer: Closes out Wednesday's contest
Maurer picked up his second save of the season Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing a hit and fanning two in a scoreless ninth.
The right-hander's outing started off on a bad note with a leadoff single by A.J. Pollock, but Maurer managed to right the ship and finish the game unscathed. His ERA is still sitting at a rough 4.76, and with Carter Capps' (elbow) return from the DL looming, Maurer's days as the Padres' closer may be numbered.
More News
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Shaky in non-save situation•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Notches first save of 2017•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Will open season as closer•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Continues solid spring•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Makes first appearance of spring•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Will compete for closer role•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...