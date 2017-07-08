Padres' Brandon Maurer: Dominating effort Friday
Maurer struck out the side in his only inning of work to earn his 18th save of the season Friday against the Phillies.
Maurer was protecting a one-run lead and didn't leave anything to chance, as he didn't allow a Phillies batter to put the ball in play. Although he's allowed multiple runs to score in seven different outings this year to give him an inflated 5.77 ERA, he's only blown two of 19 save opportunities, making him a valuable fantasy asset.
