Maurer pitched a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner and striking out two batters to earn his 15th save during Wednesday's win over Atlanta.

Maurer has a firm grasp on the ninth-inning duties for San Diego, but he's been a ratio anchor for fantasy clubs. The 15 saves and 8.9 K/9 are solid, but the closer's 6.32 ERA and 1.24 WHIP are concerning marks. He's also surrendered eight runs through 9.1 innings over 11 June appearances for a 7.71 ERA, so it's not like there have been any recent signs of improvement, either.