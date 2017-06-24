Padres' Brandon Maurer: Notches 14th save Friday
Maurer struck out a batter and threw a scoreless ninth to record his 14th save Friday against the Tigers.
Maurer has now converted nine consecutive save opportunities and has walked just two batters over his last 12 appearances. He is now 14-of-16 on save conversions for the season, and his 29:6 K:BB over 29.1 innings is nothing to sneeze at.
