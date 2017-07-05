Padres' Brandon Maurer: Notches 17th save Tuesday
Maurer struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his 17th save of the season in a 1-0 win over Cleveland.
He's still prone to occasional bad outings but Maurer has now converted 12 straight save opportunities dating back to May 28, and Tuesday's performance brought his ERA back under 6.00 -- 5.94, to be precise. As long as he keeps getting the job done he'll hold onto his spot as San Diego's closer, but his leash remains a short one.
