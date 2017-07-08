Padres' Brandon Maurer: Notches save Saturday
Maurer allowed one hit in a shutout inning to earn his 19th save Saturday against the Phillies.
Maurer was protecting a one-run lead and easily converted his second save in less than 24 hours to give him 19 on the year. Although he has an extremely high ERA, his ability to close out games gives him significant fantasy value.
