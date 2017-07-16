Padres' Brandon Maurer: Picks up win in non-save situation
Maurer picked up the win in a non-save situation during Saturday's walk-off victory over the Giants.
Maurer came on in a 3-3 game and proceeded to retire the side on just nine pitches before Hector Sanchez launched a two-run walk-off blast in the bottom half of the inning. Although the right-handed closer is 19-for-21 in save situations this season, the struggling Padres will likely use his arm whenever they deem it necessary, especially considering the fact he hasn't allowed an earned run over his last six appearances.
