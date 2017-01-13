Maurer and the Padres avoided arbitration with a $1.9 million settlement, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Maurer's 4.52 ERA in 2016 doesn't look great for a closer at first glance, but he quickly shaped up once he started regularly seeing the ninth inning. He posted a 3.09 ERA and a 5.0 K/BB in 32 innings once he received his first save, numbers that should make the Padres comfortable in handing him the ninth inning for 2017. This was Maurer's first round of arbitration.

