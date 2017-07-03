Padres' Brandon Maurer: Slams door on Dodgers
Maurer earned his 16th save of the year Sunday in a 5-3 win over the visiting Dodgers.
Maurer needed just 11 pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to seal the deal in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old is now 16-for-18 in save situations this season, and although he's tied for ninth in league saves, Maurer's bloated 6.12 ERA and 0-4 record for the 34-48 Padres keep him several tiers away from baseball's elite closing options.
More News
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Earns 15th save•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Notches 14th save Friday•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Earns 13th save Wednesday•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Surrenders two runs to Brewers•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Gets 12th save Wednesday•
-
Padres' Brandon Maurer: Notches 11th save Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...