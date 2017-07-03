Maurer earned his 16th save of the year Sunday in a 5-3 win over the visiting Dodgers.

Maurer needed just 11 pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to seal the deal in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old is now 16-for-18 in save situations this season, and although he's tied for ninth in league saves, Maurer's bloated 6.12 ERA and 0-4 record for the 34-48 Padres keep him several tiers away from baseball's elite closing options.