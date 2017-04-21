Padres' Brandon Maurer: Slams door Thursday for third save
Maurer collected his third save Thursday against the Diamondbacks by fanning two in a perfect ninth inning.
The right-hander did make things interesting by throwing just 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes, but he ultimately proved to be effectively wild as he shut the door on Arizona. Maurer has successfully converted all three of his save opportunities this season, although Carter Capps (elbow) appears to be nearing a return to the big-league bullpen, after which the latter could push for the closer's job in San Diego.
