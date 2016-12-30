Wallace has signed a minor league contract with the Padres, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Although the report did not say so explicitly, Wallace will presumably attend major league camp for spring training. He failed to build on the momentum from a strong run over the second half of 2015, batting just .189/.309/.318 in 256 plate appearances last season. Now 30, Wallace is unlikely to fall into 250-plus plate appearances again, even on a rebuilding Padres team.