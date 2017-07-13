Play

Baumann's rehab assignment has been pushed up to Double-A San Antonio, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Baumann suffered a shoulder injury in a bike accident during spring training and has been rehabbing it all season long. He was still dealing with swelling as recently as May, but the fact that the Padres think he's ready to face more advanced minor leaguers is a good sign he'll be able to return by late July.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast