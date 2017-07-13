Padres' Buddy Baumann: Rehab advanced to Double-A
Baumann's rehab assignment has been pushed up to Double-A San Antonio, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.
Baumann suffered a shoulder injury in a bike accident during spring training and has been rehabbing it all season long. He was still dealing with swelling as recently as May, but the fact that the Padres think he's ready to face more advanced minor leaguers is a good sign he'll be able to return by late July.
More News
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Continues to deal with swelling•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Lands on disabled list•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: DL-bound to start year•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Involved in bike accident•
-
Padres' Buddy Baumann: Gives up an earned run in spring debut•
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...