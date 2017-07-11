Padres' Cal Quantrill: Promoted to Double-A
Quantrill will head to Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Quantrill had been pitching well for Lake Elsinore during his first year at the High-A level. In 14 starts, Quantrill accumulated a 3.67 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP. His 76:24 K:BB over the course of 73.2 innings is promising for the 21-year-old, especially while working his way back from Tommy John surgery in 2015. The right-hander is one of the top pitching prospects in the Padres system, and could make his way to Triple-A by 2018 if he continues on his current progression.
